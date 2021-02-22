HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,050 DN 350

Kogas 32,950 DN 50

Hanwha 31,100 DN 500

DB HiTek 58,700 DN 1,900

CJ 95,300 UP 100

JWPHARMA 30,050 DN 100

LGInt 28,550 UP 1,350

Nongshim 285,000 0

SGBC 98,300 DN 4,700

Daewoong 40,450 UP 500

Hyosung 86,300 DN 2,700

LOTTE 33,600 DN 250

Binggrae 59,200 UP 300

GCH Corp 37,550 DN 1,200

LotteChilsung 122,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,960 0

POSCO 268,000 UP 4,500

SPC SAMLIP 72,500 DN 600

SAMSUNG SDS 200,000 DN 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 37,200 DN 400

KUMHOTIRE 4,010 0

DB INSURANCE 40,400 UP 2,400

HANJINKAL 58,600 UP 1,200

SamsungElec 82,200 DN 400

NHIS 11,350 0

SK Discovery 64,300 DN 800

LS 74,100 UP 4,100

GC Corp 374,000 DN 17,500

GS E&C 37,700 DN 750

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,600 DN 1,150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 739,000 DN 31,000

KPIC 359,000 DN 14,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,780 DN 80

SKC 132,000 DN 5,500

GS Retail 35,300 UP 250

Ottogi 572,000 DN 1,000

IlyangPharm 51,200 DN 100

F&F 134,500 DN 4,500

NamsunAlum 4,285 UP 55

MERITZ SECU 3,790 0

(MORE)