KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,050 DN 350
Kogas 32,950 DN 50
Hanwha 31,100 DN 500
DB HiTek 58,700 DN 1,900
CJ 95,300 UP 100
JWPHARMA 30,050 DN 100
LGInt 28,550 UP 1,350
Nongshim 285,000 0
SGBC 98,300 DN 4,700
Daewoong 40,450 UP 500
Hyosung 86,300 DN 2,700
LOTTE 33,600 DN 250
Binggrae 59,200 UP 300
GCH Corp 37,550 DN 1,200
LotteChilsung 122,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,960 0
POSCO 268,000 UP 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 72,500 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 200,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,200 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,010 0
DB INSURANCE 40,400 UP 2,400
HANJINKAL 58,600 UP 1,200
SamsungElec 82,200 DN 400
NHIS 11,350 0
SK Discovery 64,300 DN 800
LS 74,100 UP 4,100
GC Corp 374,000 DN 17,500
GS E&C 37,700 DN 750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,600 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 739,000 DN 31,000
KPIC 359,000 DN 14,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,780 DN 80
SKC 132,000 DN 5,500
GS Retail 35,300 UP 250
Ottogi 572,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 51,200 DN 100
F&F 134,500 DN 4,500
NamsunAlum 4,285 UP 55
MERITZ SECU 3,790 0
(MORE)
-
1
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
5
Art exhibition sheds light on unsung heroines who fought for Korea's independence
-
1
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
5
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
1
(LEAD) Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
S. Korea to start administering 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 27: PM
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day, potential upticks in infections in focus
-
4
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
5
Eight foreigners, 1 Korean test positive for COVID-19 after party at USFK member's home