KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 83,000 UP 700
Hanmi Science 66,300 DN 2,000
SamsungElecMech 197,000 DN 4,500
Hanssem 99,200 DN 1,800
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,850 DN 100
KSOE 104,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,600 DN 1,800
OCI 120,000 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 61,800 UP 700
KorZinc 428,500 UP 15,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,530 DN 30
SYC 59,500 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 50,400 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 57,400 UP 1,400
S-Oil 86,600 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 225,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 302,000 UP 7,000
HMM 17,300 UP 900
HYUNDAI WIA 83,300 DN 3,700
KumhoPetrochem 232,000 DN 17,500
Mobis 323,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,550 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 UP 50
S-1 81,400 DN 800
ZINUS 98,000 UP 1,200
DongkukStlMill 8,890 UP 430
Hyundai M&F INS 21,550 UP 900
Daesang 26,050 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,280 UP 100
POONGSAN 36,600 UP 3,650
SamsungSecu 38,050 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 12,150 UP 350
SKTelecom 248,000 DN 5,500
S&T MOTIV 65,900 DN 200
HyundaiElev 45,250 DN 650
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,100 DN 100
Hanon Systems 16,850 DN 500
SK 279,000 DN 6,500
Handsome 37,800 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 14,600 0
