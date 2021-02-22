KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 67,300 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 121,500 UP 3,000
DWS 57,600 UP 2,000
KEPCO 23,850 UP 100
Hanchem 245,500 UP 3,500
SAMSUNG CARD 31,600 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 19,950 UP 100
KT 26,000 DN 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL184500 DN2000
IBK 8,420 DN 40
LOTTE TOUR 17,600 DN 550
LG Uplus 12,250 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,000 UP 3,500
KT&G 78,800 DN 700
DHICO 11,200 DN 200
Doosanfc 56,800 DN 2,400
LG Display 24,850 UP 50
Kangwonland 24,600 UP 150
NAVER 386,500 DN 11,500
DONGSUH 42,250 UP 50
Kakao 490,500 DN 13,500
SamsungEng 13,000 UP 150
NCsoft 931,000 DN 66,000
SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 141,500 DN 2,500
DSME 25,900 DN 500
DSINFRA 8,030 DN 120
DWEC 6,030 DN 10
DongwonF&B 200,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 27,450 UP 100
LGH&H 1,561,000 DN 39,000
LGCHEM 916,000 DN 25,000
KEPCO E&C 17,850 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,900 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 166,000 DN 2,000
Celltrion 309,500 DN 9,000
Huchems 24,400 DN 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,900 UP 200
KIH 93,300 DN 1,200
(MORE)
