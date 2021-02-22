Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Celltrion Q4 net profit up 4.7 pct. to 99.5 bln won

February 22, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 99.5 billion won (US$89.6 million), up 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 164.7 billion won, up 44.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 30.3 percent to 498.7 billion won.
