Celltrion 2020 net income up 74.3 pct. to 519.2 bln won
All News 15:49 February 22, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Monday reported its 2020 net profit of 519.2 billion won (US$467.6 million), up 74.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 712.1 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 378.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 63.9 percent to 1.84 trillion won.
(END)
