Suspected case of bird flu found in S. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- A suspected case of avian influenza was found at an egg farm in South Korea, officials said Monday.
The strain of H5 bird flu was discovered at the farm in Icheon, 80 kilometers south of Seoul, officials said, adding that a temporary 10-kilometer control zone has been set up around the farm.
Tests have been underway to confirm whether it is a high pathogenic strain, officials said.
Last week, South Korea confirmed an outbreak of the H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm in a southeastern county, bringing the total number of cases from local poultry farms to 100.
The latest case of the highly pathogenic bird flu was reported at a farm in Tongyeong, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
(END)
-
1
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
1
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
2
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
1
S. Korea to start administering 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 27: PM
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day, potential upticks in infections in focus
-
3
Eight foreigners, 1 Korean test positive for COVID-19 after party at USFK member's home
-
4
Less than half of S. Koreans willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots immediately: poll
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases in 300s again on fewer tests; cluster infections worrisome