Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:05 February 23, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon's senior aide entrusts decision on his resignation offer to president (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon's senior secretary entrusts decision on letter of his resignation to president (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon's senior aide entrusts decision on his resignation offer to president (Donga Ilbo)
-- Senior presidential secretary entrusts Moon to decide on his resignation offer (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Audit service chief rebuts ruling party's criticism of audit into controversial reactor shutdown (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon's senior secretary effectively withdraws his resignation offer, returns to job (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon's senior secretary on civil affairs effectively returns to work after resignation offer (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon's senior aide stays at job, prosecutors probing influence-peddling cases retained (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Senior presidential secretary stays at job after resignation row (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Big Hit, Coupang jump into competition to recruit IT developers (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Stocks languish so retail investors leap into bitcoin (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Experts paint murky outlook for COVID-19 herd immunity (Korea Herald)
-- LG Electronics-Vingroup mobile talk collapses (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!