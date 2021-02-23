(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 23)

Despite the bloody crackdown, the security forces have largely failed to quell the demonstrations calling for the restoration of democracy in the Southeast Asian country. The military junta should bear in mind that it cannot reverse the march toward democracy which the Myanmarese started to end five decades of military dictatorship. It should respect the results of the November 2020 general election in which Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won 83 percent of the seats up for grabs. It must stop its crackdown on demonstrators calling for democracy.