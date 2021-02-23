(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 23)

"Encouragement" funding can only be aiming at the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan. A special act to build a new airport on Gadeok Island in Busan has passed the standing committee and will likely pass the legislature in February. The DP leadership has been campaigning for universal checks whenever they can. None of this racket would have taken place if elections were not coming. Politicians chasing votes are understandable. But the president with the final say in governance should not join the chorus. The government's debt issuance to cover deficit will exceed 100 trillion won this year after the fourth relief fund.