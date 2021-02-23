Volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

On New Year's Day, a television cameraman who had worked a Dec. 26 game between the Stars and the OKman tested positive, forcing the league to cancel four games scheduled for Jan. 2 and 3. About 1,500 individuals -- players, coaches and front-office staffers for all 13 men's and women's teams, plus referees and league officials -- were tested for COVID-19 and all came up negative. The league resumed play on Jan. 5.

