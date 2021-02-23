Volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- A male professional volleyball player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first homegrown player in the league to be infected.
The KB Insurance Stars of the V-League announced late Monday that its center Park Jin-u tested positive for COVID-19. Park, 30, developed a fever earlier Monday and was tested immediately, with the result coming in later in the same day.
The Stars last played on Sunday against the OK Financial Group OKman. Players and coaching staffs for both teams are scheduled to be tested Tuesday.
In accordance with its health and safety protocols, the V-League is expected to halt the men's competition for two weeks while epidemiological investigations take place.
Before Park, two foreign players had tested positive for COVID-19, though their cases came before they'd suited up for their teams.
Park's KB teammate, Noumory Keita, came down with COVID-19 on July 5 last year, three days into his mandatory 14-day quarantine following his arrival in South Korea to prepare for the season.
On Jan. 9 this year, Bruna Moraes of the Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders in the women's division tested positive for the virus. She too was in quarantine after arriving in South Korea as a midseason replacement for Lucia Fresco.
On New Year's Day, a television cameraman who had worked a Dec. 26 game between the Stars and the OKman tested positive, forcing the league to cancel four games scheduled for Jan. 2 and 3. About 1,500 individuals -- players, coaches and front-office staffers for all 13 men's and women's teams, plus referees and league officials -- were tested for COVID-19 and all came up negative. The league resumed play on Jan. 5.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
S. Korea to start administering 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 27: PM
-
3
Less than half of S. Koreans willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots immediately: poll
-
4
Eight foreigners, 1 Korean test positive for COVID-19 after party at USFK member's home
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases in 300s again on fewer tests; cluster infections worrisome