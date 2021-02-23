Samsung to support security updates for Galaxy devices
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will provide security updates for Galaxy mobile devices at least four years after their initial release.
The world's largest smartphone maker said more than 130 models released after 2019 are subject to its regular security updates. They include Galaxy S10, S20 and S21 series, as well as Samsung's foldable, smartphones.
"Samsung worked closely with its operating system and chipset partners, as well as over 200 carriers around the world to ensure that billions of Galaxy devices receive timely security patches," the company said.
The South Korean tech giant said it has been working with more than 1,000 partners to establish security standards for all Android-based devices.
Samsung has its self-developed mobile security platform, Samsung Knox, as well as the industry's top-class security chip, embedded Secure Element (eSE).
It also uses a Secure Process, which even protects against hardware attacks, and recently launched the upgraded Knox Vault for the Galaxy S21 series, which added tamper-resistant secure memory to its secure processor.
"As one of the few companies to design and develop its own products, software and services, Samsung offers true end-to-end protection, from the moment new product planning begins until a product is retired," the company said.
