Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:19 February 23, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-5 Sunny 20
Incheon 03/-5 Sunny 20
Suwon 05/-5 Sunny 20
Cheongju 06/-4 Sunny 0
Daejeon 08/-5 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 07/-7 Sunny 10
Gangneung 08/-1 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 08/-4 Sunny 0
Gwangju 08/-3 Cloudy 10
Jeju 09/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 10/-2 Sunny 0
Busan 12/01 Cloudy 20
(END)
