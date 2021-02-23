S. Koreans spent an hour a day on YouTube in Jan.: data
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans are estimated to have spent an hour on average on the mobile YouTube app a day last month, data showed Tuesday.
The average time a local mobile user spent on the video streaming app in January stood at 30 hours and 34 minutes, or 59 minutes a day, according to mobile app tracker WiseApp, based on data of Android and iOS users over the age of 10 in the country.
WiseApp said there were 40.41 million mobile users who used the YouTube app at least once last month, with those aged 50 or over accounting for 28.7 percent of the total, followed by the 40s age group with a 21.3 percent share and the 30s age group with a 19.4 percent stake.
Users aged between 10 to 19, however, spent the most time on the video streaming platform on average last month at 46 hours and 52 minutes per user, followed by the 20s age group at 41 hours and 31 minutes and the 30s age group at 27 hours and 10 minutes.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
5
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Less than half of S. Koreans willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots immediately: poll
-
3
Eight foreigners, 1 Korean test positive for COVID-19 after party at USFK member's home
-
4
S. Korea to start administering 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 27: PM
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day; high reproduction rate, variants still concerning