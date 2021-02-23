Big Hit Entertainment Q4 net profit up 37.2 pct. to 25.8 bln won
All News 15:34 February 23, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Entertainment Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 25.8 billion won (US$23.2 million), up 37.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 122.5 percent on-year to 52.5 billion won. Sales increased 116.9 percent to 312.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 19.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
