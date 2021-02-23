Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Big Hit Entertainment 2020 net profit up 19.1 pct. to 86.2 bln won

All News 15:34 February 23, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Entertainment Co. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net income of 86.2 billion won (US$77.6 million), up 19.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 142.4 billion won, up 44.3 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 35.6 percent to 796.3 billion won.
