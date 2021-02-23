KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 65,800 UP 1,700
HyundaiMtr 244,500 UP 3,000
BukwangPharm 21,600 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,600 DN 3,400
Daewoong 37,700 DN 2,750
NEXENTIRE 8,200 UP 520
CHONGKUNDANG 174,000 DN 8,500
KCC 207,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 147,500 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 22,400 UP 50
KiaMtr 78,700 DN 1,300
SK hynix 138,500 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 633,000 UP 28,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,850 UP 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,650 UP 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 177,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,500 DN 550
Kogas 33,350 UP 400
Hanwha 30,850 DN 250
DB HiTek 57,000 DN 1,700
CJ 96,000 UP 700
JWPHARMA 29,800 DN 250
LGInt 26,950 DN 1,600
DongkukStlMill 8,860 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 21,800 UP 250
Daesang 25,600 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,390 UP 110
ORION Holdings 14,150 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 88,400 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 32,800 UP 300
HITEJINRO 33,950 DN 350
Yuhan 62,500 DN 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 48,700 DN 1,250
DL 91,500 DN 1,900
SGBC 101,000 UP 2,700
POSCO CHEMICAL 170,000 UP 2,500
BoryungPharm 20,150 UP 100
L&L 14,350 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,800 UP 700
