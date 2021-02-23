HYUNDAI STEEL 41,500 UP 1,550

SsangyongCement 6,900 DN 30

Shinsegae 274,000 UP 14,000

Nongshim 284,000 DN 1,000

SamyangFood 91,900 DN 1,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,050 UP 200

CJ CheilJedang 426,000 DN 9,000

Hyosung 85,300 DN 1,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,180 DN 140

LG Corp. 94,600 DN 900

KAL 28,550 UP 350

TaekwangInd 949,000 DN 11,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,990 UP 30

POSCO 279,500 UP 11,500

SPC SAMLIP 72,400 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 203,500 UP 3,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 36,300 DN 900

KUMHOTIRE 4,010 0

DB INSURANCE 40,700 UP 300

LOTTE 34,000 UP 400

SamsungElec 82,000 DN 200

NHIS 11,350 0

SK Discovery 64,700 UP 400

Binggrae 59,400 UP 200

LS 74,500 UP 400

GC Corp 373,000 DN 1,000

GCH Corp 36,200 DN 1,350

LotteChilsung 122,500 0

GS E&C 37,850 UP 150

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,000 DN 600

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 710,000 DN 29,000

KPIC 366,500 UP 7,500

MERITZ SECU 3,805 UP 15

HtlShilla 84,800 UP 1,800

NamsunAlum 4,250 DN 35

Hanmi Science 64,300 DN 2,000

GS Retail 35,900 UP 600

SamsungElecMech 195,000 DN 2,000

Hanssem 100,500 UP 1,300

TAEYOUNG E&C 11,950 UP 100

(MORE)