KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 February 23, 2021

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,500 UP 1,550
SsangyongCement 6,900 DN 30
Shinsegae 274,000 UP 14,000
Nongshim 284,000 DN 1,000
SamyangFood 91,900 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,050 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 426,000 DN 9,000
Hyosung 85,300 DN 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,180 DN 140
LG Corp. 94,600 DN 900
KAL 28,550 UP 350
TaekwangInd 949,000 DN 11,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,990 UP 30
POSCO 279,500 UP 11,500
SPC SAMLIP 72,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 203,500 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,300 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 4,010 0
DB INSURANCE 40,700 UP 300
LOTTE 34,000 UP 400
SamsungElec 82,000 DN 200
NHIS 11,350 0
SK Discovery 64,700 UP 400
Binggrae 59,400 UP 200
LS 74,500 UP 400
GC Corp 373,000 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 36,200 DN 1,350
LotteChilsung 122,500 0
GS E&C 37,850 UP 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,000 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 710,000 DN 29,000
KPIC 366,500 UP 7,500
MERITZ SECU 3,805 UP 15
HtlShilla 84,800 UP 1,800
NamsunAlum 4,250 DN 35
Hanmi Science 64,300 DN 2,000
GS Retail 35,900 UP 600
SamsungElecMech 195,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 100,500 UP 1,300
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,950 UP 100
