KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 112,000 UP 8,000
IlyangPharm 50,200 DN 1,000
Ottogi 570,000 DN 2,000
F&F 146,500 UP 12,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,730 DN 50
SKC 127,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,950 DN 1,650
OCI 117,500 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 61,200 DN 600
KorZinc 433,000 UP 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,750 UP 220
SYC 59,000 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 52,300 UP 1,900
IS DONGSEO 56,900 DN 500
S-Oil 90,200 UP 3,600
LG Innotek 220,500 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 326,000 UP 24,000
HMM 17,000 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 82,400 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 231,500 DN 500
Mobis 325,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,400 DN 1,150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 DN 50
S-1 82,200 UP 800
ZINUS 97,300 DN 700
Hanchem 239,500 DN 6,000
DWS 56,400 DN 1,200
KEPCO 23,650 DN 200
SamsungSecu 37,950 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 12,350 UP 200
SKTelecom 247,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 65,500 DN 400
HyundaiElev 45,250 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,150 UP 50
Hanon Systems 16,400 DN 450
SK 275,500 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 82,700 DN 500
Handsome 38,750 UP 950
Asiana Airlines 14,700 UP 100
COWAY 67,200 DN 100
(MORE)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
(LEAD) Volleyball players accused of bullying likely to lose future coaching opportunities
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
4
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
5
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Less than half of S. Koreans willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots immediately: poll
-
3
Volleyball player retires after admitting to bullying allegations
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day; high reproduction rate, variants still concerning
-
5
S. Korea to begin inoculations this week, herd immunity by Nov. in question