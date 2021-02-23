KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,500 UP 3,000
IBK 8,460 UP 40
DONGSUH 41,950 DN 300
SamsungEng 13,550 UP 550
SAMSUNG C&T 124,500 UP 500
PanOcean 5,720 0
SAMSUNG CARD 31,600 0
CheilWorldwide 19,900 DN 50
KT 26,300 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL192000 UP7500
LOTTE TOUR 19,200 UP 1,600
LG Uplus 12,200 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,400 DN 1,600
KT&G 79,000 UP 200
DHICO 11,000 DN 200
Doosanfc 56,000 DN 800
LG Display 24,750 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,300 UP 700
NAVER 390,500 UP 4,000
Kakao 487,000 DN 3,500
NCsoft 931,000 0
KIWOOM 135,000 DN 6,500
DSME 26,450 UP 550
DSINFRA 7,980 DN 50
DWEC 6,100 UP 70
DongwonF&B 201,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 27,250 DN 200
LGH&H 1,585,000 UP 24,000
LGCHEM 885,000 DN 31,000
KEPCO E&C 18,050 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,500 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,400 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 157,500 DN 8,500
Celltrion 296,000 DN 13,500
Huchems 24,700 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,500 DN 12,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,300 UP 2,400
KIH 93,200 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 36,750 0
GS 41,300 UP 300
