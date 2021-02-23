CJ CGV 28,150 UP 1,700

LIG Nex1 39,850 DN 900

Fila Holdings 41,500 DN 350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 205,500 DN 6,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,600 UP 250

HANWHA LIFE 3,330 DN 140

AMOREPACIFIC 241,500 UP 4,500

FOOSUNG 10,900 UP 100

SK Innovation 284,500 UP 500

POONGSAN 35,300 DN 1,300

KBFinancialGroup 43,700 UP 600

Hansae 20,700 UP 1,250

LG HAUSYS 75,200 UP 600

Youngone Corp 40,450 UP 450

CSWIND 73,500 DN 3,500

GKL 16,450 UP 750

KOLON IND 51,500 DN 500

HanmiPharm 336,000 DN 5,000

BNK Financial Group 5,870 UP 10

emart 177,000 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY511 00 DN1300

KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 UP 1,300

HANJINKAL 58,200 DN 400

DoubleUGames 58,400 DN 1,600

CUCKOO 122,000 DN 1,000

COSMAX 107,500 UP 2,000

MANDO 67,700 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 760,000 DN 20,000

INNOCEAN 61,900 UP 400

Doosan Bobcat 34,950 UP 500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,050 UP 800

Netmarble 125,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S279500 UP19000

ORION 133,500 UP 2,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,000 DN 950

BGF Retail 166,500 DN 500

SKCHEM 366,500 UP 5,000

HDC-OP 27,500 DN 100

WooriFinancialGroup 9,600 UP 10

Big Hit 228,500 UP 1,500

(MORE)