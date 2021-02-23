KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 28,150 UP 1,700
LIG Nex1 39,850 DN 900
Fila Holdings 41,500 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 205,500 DN 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,600 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 3,330 DN 140
AMOREPACIFIC 241,500 UP 4,500
FOOSUNG 10,900 UP 100
SK Innovation 284,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 35,300 DN 1,300
KBFinancialGroup 43,700 UP 600
Hansae 20,700 UP 1,250
LG HAUSYS 75,200 UP 600
Youngone Corp 40,450 UP 450
CSWIND 73,500 DN 3,500
GKL 16,450 UP 750
KOLON IND 51,500 DN 500
HanmiPharm 336,000 DN 5,000
BNK Financial Group 5,870 UP 10
emart 177,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY511 00 DN1300
KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 UP 1,300
HANJINKAL 58,200 DN 400
DoubleUGames 58,400 DN 1,600
CUCKOO 122,000 DN 1,000
COSMAX 107,500 UP 2,000
MANDO 67,700 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 760,000 DN 20,000
INNOCEAN 61,900 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 34,950 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,050 UP 800
Netmarble 125,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S279500 UP19000
ORION 133,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,000 DN 950
BGF Retail 166,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 366,500 UP 5,000
HDC-OP 27,500 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 9,600 UP 10
Big Hit 228,500 UP 1,500
