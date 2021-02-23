Unification minister renews calls for inter-Korean response system against infectious diseases
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young renewed calls Tuesday for building a joint response system with North Korea against infectious diseases to better cope with growing threats from global pandemics.
Lee made the remarks during a seminar on inter-Korean cooperation in public health, noting that creating a joint system does not necessarily mean providing unilateral help to Pyongyang but is also a way of protecting "oneself and one's family."
"South and North Korea must resume building a response system against infectious diseases and exchange information, as agreed by the two sides" in inter-Korean summits in 2018, Lee said.
"Starting with the coronavirus cooperation, the government will open doors for 'coexistence and peace' and lay the foundation for a safe biotic community through a comprehensive initiative on humanitarian cooperation in various fields, including public health, natural disasters and climate," he said.
South Korea has been exploring ways to kick-start stalled inter-Korean relations through joint efforts against infectious diseases.
The North, however, has not responded to Seoul's offers for talks and cooperative projects, while focusing on warding off an outbreak of the coronavirus on its soil by sealing its border and toughening quarantine measures.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
(LEAD) Volleyball players accused of bullying likely to lose future coaching opportunities
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
4
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
5
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Less than half of S. Koreans willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots immediately: poll
-
3
Volleyball player retires after admitting to bullying allegations
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day; high reproduction rate, variants still concerning
-
5
S. Korea to begin inoculations this week, herd immunity by Nov. in question