But few of those players, if any, could match Choo's Major League Baseball (MLB) credentials. With 218 home runs, 782 RBIs, 157 steals and a .275/.377/.447 line over 1,652 games, Choo isn't just the greatest Korean position player in MLB. He is also one of the very best to come from the continent of Asia. Choo is easily the best South Korean player that KBO fans haven't yet seen in person.