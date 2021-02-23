Seoul stocks slump for 2nd day on U.S. inflation concerns
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks slumped Tuesday for a second day amid lingering inflation concerns, with major tech and bio stocks coming under heavy selling pressure. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After veering in and out negative terrain, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.66 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 3,070.09 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 2.2 billion shares worth some 17.3 trillion won (US$15.6 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 563 to 300.
Foreigners sold a net 374 billion won, while retail investors purchased a net 79 billion won. Institutions bought a net 300 billion won.
The local stock market remained in a tight range on strong foreign sell-offs, as expectations of a fast economic rebound raised inflation concerns in global markets, pushing up commodities and U.S. Treasury yields.
Overnight, the Nasdaq dipped 2.46 percent as tech stocks, sensitive to high inflation, retreated.
"The market is anticipating some positive guidance from (U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome) Powell," Shinhan Investment analyst Choi Yoo-joon said. "If Powell comments on the recent bond yields hike, it could calm the markets in the short run," he said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is to hold its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday (U.S. time).
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics retreated 0.24 percent to 82,000 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.47 percent to 138,500 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 1.24 percent to 244,500 won, with giant internet portal operator Naver climbing 1.03 percent to 390,500 won. Leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 3.38 percent to 885,000 won.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics dropped 2.56 percent to 760,000 won, and Celltrion dipped 4.36 percent to 296,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,110.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
(LEAD) Volleyball players accused of bullying likely to lose future coaching opportunities
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
4
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
5
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Less than half of S. Koreans willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots immediately: poll
-
3
Volleyball player retires after admitting to bullying allegations
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day; high reproduction rate, variants still concerning
-
5
S. Korea to begin inoculations this week, herd immunity by Nov. in question