American soldier at Seongnam air base tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- An American service member stationed at an air base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday.
The soldier at K-16 Air Base was confirmed on Monday as having contracted COVID-19 following direct contact with a person who tested positive earlier, according to the U.S. military.
"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individuals are thoroughly cleaned," the U.S. military said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The soldier is currently at an isolation facility at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of the capital.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-related population to 740.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
Art exhibition sheds light on unsung heroines who fought for Korea's independence
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
4
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
5
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Volleyball player retires after admitting to bullying allegations
-
3
S. Korea to begin inoculations this week, herd immunity by Nov. in question
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day; high reproduction rate, variants still concerning
-
5
Less than half of S. Koreans willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots immediately: poll