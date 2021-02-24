(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 24)

The government must also try to keep the vaccination consent ratio high. Of those under-65 and healthy, more than a few still distrust vaccination. In a survey by Kstat Research, 31.1 percent of respondents said they would postpone or refuse vaccine shots. In another survey by the Korea Society Opinion Institute, 45.7 percent said they will delay their turn in order to "keep watch on the situation" regarding the effects of vaccines. A Korea Gallup poll found 71 percent of respondents worried about the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.