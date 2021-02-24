(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 24)

After Korea's police agency gained more powers than before thanks to the redistribution of investigative rights between the police and the prosecution, Nam Gu-jun — current commissioner of the GyeongNam (South Gyeongsang) Provincial Police Agency (GPPA) and a former official in the Blue House — has been recommended to serve as head of the new National Investigation Headquarters by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety (MOIS). Commissioner Nam's expertise in criminal and special investigations is widely recognized, but concerns are growing over whether he can uphold the political neutrality and independence of the investigation headquarters. Nam graduated from the same high school as Jeon Hae-cheol, minister of MOIS and a core member of the Moon Jae-in administration.