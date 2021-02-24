LG Electronics to allow rivals to use its smart TV platform
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday its smart TV platform will be used by other TV makers this year as the company eyes boosting its software capability.
LG said some 20 TV manufacturers, including RCA, Konka and Ayonz, will release TVs installed with its webOS platform.
To attract more TV brands using its smart TV platform, LG said it has also signed partnerships with streaming giants like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon, as well as remote controls solution provider Universal Electronics Inc.
The world's top OLED TV maker hopes the latest move helps the company generate profits and reinforce its presence in content and software services.
LG Electronics said webOS' openness, easy accessibility and user-friendly interface will attract more TV makers and that it will actively support content and broadcasting services to expand the ecosystem of its smart TV platform.
In recent years, LG Electronics has been trying to upgrade its software capabilities in the TV business.
Last month, it acquired U.S.-based TV data analysis startup Alphonso Inc. so that it can offer enhanced and customized services to users of its smart TVs and streaming platform.
According to market researcher Omdia, smart TVs accounted for 84.8 percent of total TV shipments last year. The portion is expected to top 90 percent in 2024.
LG Electronics said 90 percent of its TVs shipped last year were smart TVs through which users can enjoy video content with an internet connection. The company shipped a total of 30 million TVs last year.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
