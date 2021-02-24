Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 February 24, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-4 Cloudy 0
Incheon 06/-3 Cloudy 0
Suwon 09/-4 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 09/-3 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 10/-4 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 10/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 10/-2 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 11/-2 Cloudy 20
Jeju 14/04 Cloudy 20
Daegu 11/-2 Sunny 20
Busan 12/02 Cloudy 20
(END)
