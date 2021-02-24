Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 February 24, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-4 Cloudy 0

Incheon 06/-3 Cloudy 0

Suwon 09/-4 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 09/-3 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 10/-4 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 10/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 11/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/04 Cloudy 20

Daegu 11/-2 Sunny 20

Busan 12/02 Cloudy 20

(END)

