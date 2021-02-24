S. Korea approves alternative military duty for first objector for personal beliefs
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has approved a male citizen's request to substitute his mandatory military service for other public service due to his personal beliefs, marking the first such case other than those citing religious reasons, the military manpower agency said Wednesday.
By law, all able-bodied South Korean men must carry out military service for about two years. But the National Assembly passed a bill in 2019 allowing those who refuse to take up arms for religious or other personal beliefs to do other forms of service without punishment.
During a review committee session last month, the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) allowed the alternative service for Oh Soo-hwan, 30, who has refused his active-duty military service citing his personal beliefs of nonviolence and pacifism.
"Oh submitted an application last year. Our committee judged that his refusal is according to his true conscience," a MMA official said.
So far, 942 conscientious objectors gained the state approval for the alternative service, and all of them were believers of a religious sect, Jehovah's Witnesses. The first group began their alternative service last year at local correctional facilities for 36 months, according to the agency.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
5
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. man caught on CCTV cameras 10 times, but military failed to notice 8 of them: JCS
-
2
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
3
Volleyball player retires after admitting to bullying allegations
-
4
N.K. man caught on coastal CCTV cameras 10 times, military failed to respond
-
5
K-pop idol stars beleaguered by school bullying accusations