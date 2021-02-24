(2nd LD) K League star Ki Sung-yueng denies sexual assault allegations
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; ADDS details in paras 1-2, 4-5)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Former South Korean national football team captain Ki Sung-yueng denied allegations of sexual and physical assault on elementary school teammates on Wednesday, hours after two alleged victims stepped forward with those accusations against a certain star player for a club in the greater Seoul area.
C2 Global, the agency for Ki, said the midfielder for the K League 1 club FC Seoul has "no connection whatsoever" to the case described by the alleged victims. The agency also said Ki will take any necessary legal action in response to damage incurred by false accusations.
Earlier Wednesday, Park Ji-hun, attorney for the Seoul-based firm Hyun Law, put out a press release detailing allegations raised by two clients. Both of them are one year younger than the accused player, who, according to Park, is "a star player who recently joined a club in the greater Seoul area."
That description, along with the fact that the involved players attended elementary school in South Jeolla Province and two alleged perpetrators were in sixth grade in 2000, seemed to connect Ki to the case. Ki, 32, rejoined FC Seoul last July after spending more than a decade playing overseas.
According to Park, the unnamed star player and his teammate forced the two alleged victims to perform sexual acts on them between January and June in 2000.
And when the alleged victims didn't oblige, the two older players "mercilessly beat them up," Park claimed.
The school's football players were all required to live in the team dormitory and were only allowed to go home on weekends, Park said.
"The two younger players fell prey to these perpetrators because they were small and they were introverted," the lawyer said. "Some 20 years after that, they still have vivid recollections of what happened then, and they're still traumatized by those memories."
According to the lawyer, the second alleged perpetrator had a short professional career and is currently teaching at a Gwangju-area university as an adjunct professor. One of the alleged victims played eight professional seasons before retiring a few years ago, and the other is working as an agent, Park added.
"First and foremost, the victims want a sincere apology," Park said, "The hurt inflicted on them has had a serious impact on their lives."
Park acknowledged that it'll be difficult to resolve the case through a criminal suit, because the two alleged perpetrators were minors when the alleged incidents happened and the statute of limitations has expired.
But the lawyer said he still decided to make these allegations public because his two clients made very specific claims, to a point that they're able to recall exact dates that they were asked to perform sexual acts.
These charges have emerged amid a flood of bullying allegations against professional volleyball and baseball players in the country. Earlier this month, four volleyball players, including popular twin sisters, Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Da-yeong, were suspended indefinitely by their V-League clubs after admitting to charges that they'd bullied teammates in middle school and high school. One other volleyball player, Park Sang-ha, abruptly retired Monday when faced with bullying charges.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
5
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. man caught on CCTV cameras 10 times, but military failed to notice 8 of them: JCS
-
2
K-pop idol stars beleaguered by school bullying accusations
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400 ahead of vaccine rollout
-
4
Volleyball player retires after admitting to bullying allegations
-
5
N.K. man caught on coastal CCTV cameras 10 times, military failed to respond