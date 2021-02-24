Korea Shipbuilding bags 570 bln won order from Europe
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Wednesday that it has secured a 570 billion won (US$514 million) order from a European company.
Under the deal to build six 45,700-ton ConRo vessels, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. will deliver the ships starting in the first half of 2023, Korea Shipbuilding said.
The ConRo vessel refers to a hybrid of a car carrier and a container carrier.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has been leading the global ConRo ship market, building 19 ConRo ships, or 40 percent, of 48 ConRo ships built across the globe since 2010.
Korea Shipbuilding, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., has three shipbuilders under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
5
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. man caught on CCTV cameras 10 times, but military failed to notice 8 of them: JCS
-
2
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
3
Volleyball player retires after admitting to bullying allegations
-
4
N.K. man caught on coastal CCTV cameras 10 times, military failed to respond
-
5
K-pop idol stars beleaguered by school bullying accusations