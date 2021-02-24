Agency refuses to confirm report Jennie, G-Dragon are dating
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The management agency of K-pop stars Jennie of BLACKPINK and G-Dragon of BIGBANG on Wednesday refused to confirm a report that they are secretly dating.
Dispatch, an entertainment news outlet, reported on the same day that the two popular singer-rappers have been in a relationship for about a year.
YG Entertainment immediately issued a statement, saying it cannot confirm anything about its artists' private lives.
G-Dragon, 32, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, debuted in 2006 as the leader of BIGBANG.
Jennie, 25, whose surname is Kim, appeared in G-Dragon's music video in 2012 and featured in his solo number in 2013 before she debuted as part of BLACKPINK in 2016.
G-Dragon was discharged from the military service in 2019 and has not yet been active in the music scene.
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
5
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. man caught on CCTV cameras 10 times, but military failed to notice 8 of them: JCS
-
2
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
3
Volleyball player retires after admitting to bullying allegations
-
4
K-pop idol stars beleaguered by school bullying accusations
-
5
N.K. man caught on coastal CCTV cameras 10 times, military failed to respond