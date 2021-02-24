New KBO player Choo Shin-soo set to face familiar pitchers in S. Korea

Choo went 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, an RBI, three walks and two strikeouts against Straily between 2013 and 2017. The lone homer was a leadoff blast by Choo for the Rangers while Straily was pitching for the Oakland Athletics on April 21, 2014. Their most recent meeting came on July 25, 2017, with Straily on the mound for the Miami Marlins and Choo still with the Rangers. Choo batted 1-for-3 against Straily in that game.