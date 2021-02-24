Average monthly income of wage earners up 4.1 pct in 2019
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The average monthly income of South Korean wage earners rose 4.1 percent in 2019 from a year earlier amid a hike in the minimum wage, data showed Wednesday.
Salaried workers earned 3.09 million won (US$2,800) per month on average in 2019, compared with 2.97 million won in 2018, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Median income of wage earners amounted to 2.34 million won in 2019, up 6.3 percent from the previous year. Median income is a measure of a mid-point income that divides wage workers into two equal groups.
The statistics agency said income gaps between haves and have-nots improved on the back of a hike in the minimum wage.
The country set the minimum wage for 2019 at 8,350 won, up 10.9 percent from a year earlier.
The data showed the average monthly income of male wage earners stood at 3.6 million won in 2019, higher than that of female workers with 2.36 million won.
Employees of large companies earned 5.15 million won per month on average in 2019, compared with 2.45 million won for those working in small and medium enterprises.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
5
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. man caught on CCTV cameras 10 times, but military failed to notice 8 of them: JCS
-
2
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
3
Volleyball player retires after admitting to bullying allegations
-
4
K-pop idol stars beleaguered by school bullying accusations
-
5
N.K. man caught on coastal CCTV cameras 10 times, military failed to respond