Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 February 24, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

LOTTE TOUR 20,100 UP 900
SKBP 122,000 DN 25,500
KCC 199,000 DN 8,000
Daewoong 36,400 DN 1,300
BukwangPharm 21,050 DN 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,500 DN 4,100
NEXENTIRE 8,010 DN 190
CHONGKUNDANG 166,000 DN 8,000
AmoreG 63,500 DN 2,300
HyundaiMtr 235,000 DN 9,500
Daesang 24,900 DN 700
SKNetworks 5,410 UP 20
ORION Holdings 13,800 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,400 DN 3,000
ShinhanGroup 33,150 UP 350
HITEJINRO 33,850 DN 100
Yuhan 61,600 DN 900
DB HiTek 56,600 DN 400
CJ 94,100 DN 1,900
JWPHARMA 28,800 DN 1,000
LGInt 26,650 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 8,600 DN 260
Hyundai M&F INS 21,250 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 165,500 DN 5,000
DOOSAN 47,150 DN 1,550
KiaMtr 75,000 DN 3,700
SK hynix 136,000 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 631,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,450 DN 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,550 DN 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 173,500 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,200 DN 300
Kogas 32,650 DN 700
Hanwha 29,650 DN 1,200
Handsome 37,050 DN 1,700
KumhoPetrochem 210,500 DN 21,000
DWS 50,500 DN 5,900
Big Hit 211,000 DN 17,500
DL 84,000 DN 7,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,100 DN 4,300
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!