KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE TOUR 20,100 UP 900
SKBP 122,000 DN 25,500
KCC 199,000 DN 8,000
Daewoong 36,400 DN 1,300
BukwangPharm 21,050 DN 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,500 DN 4,100
NEXENTIRE 8,010 DN 190
CHONGKUNDANG 166,000 DN 8,000
AmoreG 63,500 DN 2,300
HyundaiMtr 235,000 DN 9,500
Daesang 24,900 DN 700
SKNetworks 5,410 UP 20
ORION Holdings 13,800 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,400 DN 3,000
ShinhanGroup 33,150 UP 350
HITEJINRO 33,850 DN 100
Yuhan 61,600 DN 900
DB HiTek 56,600 DN 400
CJ 94,100 DN 1,900
JWPHARMA 28,800 DN 1,000
LGInt 26,650 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 8,600 DN 260
Hyundai M&F INS 21,250 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 165,500 DN 5,000
DOOSAN 47,150 DN 1,550
KiaMtr 75,000 DN 3,700
SK hynix 136,000 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 631,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,450 DN 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,550 DN 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 173,500 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,200 DN 300
Kogas 32,650 DN 700
Hanwha 29,650 DN 1,200
Handsome 37,050 DN 1,700
KumhoPetrochem 210,500 DN 21,000
DWS 50,500 DN 5,900
Big Hit 211,000 DN 17,500
DL 84,000 DN 7,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,100 DN 4,300
(MORE)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
5
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. man caught on CCTV cameras 10 times, but military failed to notice 8 of them: JCS
-
2
K-pop idol stars beleaguered by school bullying accusations
-
3
Volleyball player retires after admitting to bullying allegations
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400 ahead of vaccine rollout
-
5
N.K. man caught on coastal CCTV cameras 10 times, military failed to respond