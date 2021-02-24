KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO CHEMICAL 158,000 DN 12,000
BoryungPharm 20,450 UP 300
L&L 14,100 DN 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,700 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,850 DN 1,650
Shinsegae 269,500 DN 4,500
TaekwangInd 920,000 DN 29,000
Nongshim 280,000 DN 4,000
SamyangFood 89,500 DN 2,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,300 DN 1,750
CJ CheilJedang 408,500 DN 17,500
SGBC 92,500 DN 8,500
Hyosung 81,400 DN 3,900
SsangyongCement 6,770 DN 130
LG Corp. 93,900 DN 700
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,000 DN 180
KAL 28,450 DN 100
GCH Corp 35,200 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 119,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,040 UP 50
POSCO 274,000 DN 5,500
SPC SAMLIP 70,600 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 DN 8,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,300 DN 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,940 DN 70
DB INSURANCE 39,600 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 82,000 0
NHIS 11,050 DN 300
SK Discovery 65,800 UP 1,100
LS 70,400 DN 4,100
GC Corp 366,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE 33,350 DN 650
GS E&C 36,350 DN 1,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,250 DN 1,750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 687,000 DN 23,000
Binggrae 58,000 DN 1,400
KPIC 343,000 DN 23,500
Ottogi 562,000 DN 8,000
IlyangPharm 48,700 DN 1,500
F&F 139,500 DN 7,000
