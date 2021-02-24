KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamsunAlum 4,160 DN 90
MERITZ SECU 3,745 DN 60
HtlShilla 82,900 DN 1,900
Hanmi Science 62,900 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 188,500 DN 6,500
GS Retail 35,150 DN 750
Hanssem 98,700 DN 1,800
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,530 DN 200
SKC 120,500 DN 6,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,800 DN 150
KSOE 109,000 DN 3,000
HMM 17,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 77,100 DN 5,300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 302,500 DN 23,500
Mobis 310,000 DN 15,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,100 DN 2,300
HDC HOLDINGS 10,900 DN 250
S-1 81,900 DN 300
ZINUS 92,600 DN 4,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,200 DN 1,750
OCI 108,500 DN 9,000
LS ELECTRIC 59,100 DN 2,100
KorZinc 415,500 DN 17,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,510 DN 240
SYC 56,100 DN 2,900
HyundaiMipoDock 51,200 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 54,400 DN 2,500
S-Oil 83,700 DN 6,500
LG Innotek 204,000 DN 16,500
KEPCO 23,150 DN 500
Hanchem 235,000 DN 4,500
SamsungSecu 37,350 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 11,800 DN 550
SKTelecom 243,500 DN 3,500
S&T MOTIV 62,600 DN 2,900
HyundaiElev 43,650 DN 1,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,350 DN 800
Hanon Systems 15,700 DN 700
SK 265,000 DN 10,500
ShinpoongPharm 79,100 DN 3,600
