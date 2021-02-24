Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 15:40 February 24, 2021

Asiana Airlines 15,000 UP 300
COWAY 66,600 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 119,000 DN 5,500
SAMSUNG CARD 31,300 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 19,700 DN 200
KT 25,800 DN 500
DSME 25,650 DN 800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL183500 DN8500
LG Uplus 12,050 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,400 DN 3,000
KT&G 78,700 DN 300
DHICO 10,250 DN 750
Doosanfc 52,000 DN 4,000
LG Display 23,400 DN 1,350
DONGSUH 40,500 DN 1,450
SamsungEng 13,000 DN 550
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 5,580 DN 140
IBK 8,420 DN 40
Kangwonland 24,600 DN 700
NAVER 374,000 DN 16,500
Kakao 473,500 DN 13,500
NCsoft 934,000 UP 3,000
KIWOOM 131,500 DN 3,500
DSINFRA 7,800 DN 180
DWEC 5,910 DN 190
DongwonF&B 194,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO KPS 27,050 DN 200
LGH&H 1,558,000 DN 27,000
LGCHEM 860,000 DN 25,000
KEPCO E&C 17,450 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,100 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,450 DN 950
LGELECTRONICS 150,000 DN 7,500
Celltrion 282,000 DN 14,000
Huchems 23,000 DN 1,700
DAEWOONG PHARM 136,500 DN 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,500 DN 2,800
KIH 91,500 DN 1,700
LOTTE Himart 36,050 DN 700
(MORE)

