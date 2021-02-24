KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 39,500 DN 1,800
CJ CGV 27,800 DN 350
LIG Nex1 37,800 DN 2,050
Fila Holdings 39,900 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,000 DN 12,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,950 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,150 DN 180
AMOREPACIFIC 232,000 DN 9,500
FOOSUNG 10,200 DN 700
SK Innovation 266,500 DN 18,000
POONGSAN 34,750 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 43,150 DN 550
Hansae 19,000 DN 1,700
LG HAUSYS 72,300 DN 2,900
Youngone Corp 38,550 DN 1,900
CSWIND 70,000 DN 3,500
GKL 16,200 DN 250
KOLON IND 49,850 DN 1,650
HanmiPharm 336,000 0
BNK Financial Group 5,970 UP 100
emart 172,000 DN 5,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY483 00 DN2800
KOLMAR KOREA 56,600 DN 1,400
HANJINKAL 59,900 UP 1,700
DoubleUGames 56,300 DN 2,100
CUCKOO 117,500 DN 4,500
COSMAX 102,500 DN 5,000
MANDO 63,100 DN 4,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 747,000 DN 13,000
INNOCEAN 60,700 DN 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 33,300 DN 1,650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,600 DN 450
Netmarble 123,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S271500 DN8000
ORION 127,500 DN 6,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,150 DN 850
BGF Retail 159,500 DN 7,000
SKCHEM 385,000 UP 18,500
HDC-OP 26,650 DN 850
WooriFinancialGroup 9,660 UP 60
