Zinus swings to red in Q4

All News 16:06 February 24, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 9.3 billion won (US$8.4 million), shifting from a profit of 15.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 99.4 percent on-year to 170 million won. Revenue increased 23.7 percent to 309.1 billion won.
