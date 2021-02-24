Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Zinus 2020 net profit down 36.8 pct. to 45.8 bln won

All News 16:07 February 24, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net profit of 45.8 billion won (US$41.2 million), down 36.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 16.5 percent on-year to 86.7 billion won. Annual revenue increased 21.1 percent to 989.5 billion won.
