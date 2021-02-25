9 companies to recall over 470,000 vehicles over defective parts
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea, Hyundai Motor Co. and seven other companies will voluntarily recall over 470,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The nine companies, including Honda Motor Co., Audi-Volkswagen Korea and Kia Corp., are recalling a combined 478,371 units due to faulty components in 171 models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty emergency communication system in Mercedes-Benz's E 300 4MATIC sedan, a faulty hydraulic electro control unit in Hyundai's Tucson SUV and Kia's Stinger sports car and a faulty drive shaft system in Honda's Accord sedan, it said.
The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
-
1
