(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 400 ahead of 1st rollout of vaccine this week
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 400 on Wednesday on continued cluster infections across the country ahead of the country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week.
The country reported 440 more virus cases, including 417 local infections, raising the total caseload to 88,120, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(2nd LD) 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines shipped in S. Korea ahead of public inoculation program
SEOUL -- Shipments of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines for South Koreans began Wednesday as health authorities gear up to launch a public inoculation program later this week.
The inaugural shipments of vaccines developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca were made at a drug manufacturing plant of SK Bioscience Co. in Andong, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
(2nd LD) Hyundai to replace batteries in some 82,000 Kona, other EVs over fire risks
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will replace batteries in some 82,000 Kona EV and two other electric vehicles sold globally due to potential fire risks, which could cost about 1 trillion won (US$899.7 million).
Hyundai will begin the replacement of the battery management system (BMS) in 75,680 Kona EVs, 5,716 IONIQ EV and 305 Elec City buses from March 29 in the domestic market and from April in overseas markets, the company said in a statement.
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' achieves record high 52nd consecutive week on Billboard 200
SEOUL -- "Map of the Soul: 7," an album by global superstar BTS, has stayed on the Billboard main albums chart for almost one straight year this week, recording another piece of history for K-pop.
According to the latest Billboard chart results updated Tuesday (U.S. time), the mega-hit album released in February 2020, came in at 108th on the Billboard 200 chart.
(2nd LD) K League star Ki Sung-yueng denies sexual assault allegations
SEOUL -- Former South Korean national football team captain Ki Sung-yueng denied allegations of sexual and physical assault on elementary school teammates on Wednesday, hours after two alleged victims stepped forward with those accusations against a certain star player for a club in the greater Seoul area.
C2 Global, the agency for Ki, said the midfielder for the K League 1 club FC Seoul has "no connection whatsoever" to the case described by the alleged victims. The agency also said Ki will take any necessary legal action in response to damage incurred by false accusations.
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
SEOUL -- Global superstar BTS on Wednesday brought to stage songs from its latest album "BE" and a surprise cover of band Coldplay's hit "Fix You" in its debut performance on the iconic music program "MTV Unplugged."
The seven-piece act kicked off the show with its first-ever performance of "Telepathy," a number on its November-released album "BE," in which members Suga, Jung Kook and RM took part in songwriting.
