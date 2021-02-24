S. Korea imposes ban on jets equipped with PW4000 engines
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it has decided to ban foreign planes equipped with PW4000 engines from passing through its airspace following a recent engine failure incident in the United States.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said landings and departures of the foreign planes equipped with the same type of engine that caused the U.S. incident will also be banned.
The measures will take effect starting Thursday.
A B777-200 plane suffered an engine failure after taking off for Honolulu on Saturday (local time), with an engine cowling and other parts from the plane found scattered on the ground in Denver, according to media reports.
The United Airlines, Inc. flight landed safely, with no reported injuries on the plane or the ground.
Boeing Co. has recommended its clients ground PW4000 engine-equipped 777 jets, the reports said.
On Monday, South Korea's transport ministry ordered local airlines to check the engines of Boeing 777 passenger jets.
There are 29 B777 jets mated with the PW4000 type of engine operated by the three South Korean airlines -- 16 by Korean Air Lines Co., four by its budget carrier unit Jin Air Co. and nine by Asiana Airlines Inc.
The three carriers said Tuesday they have grounded all Boeing 777 planes.
Aviation officials will look into the airlines to determine whether they have made regular safety checks on the B777's Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine fan blades before the plane makes every 1,000th flight, according to the ministry.
