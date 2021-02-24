S. Korea extends suspension of flights from Britain till March 11
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday extended its suspension of direct flights from Britain for two more weeks, as part of efforts to block the inflow of a more transmissible variant of the new coronavirus.
The suspension, which had been scheduled to end on Thursday, will remain in place until March 11, according to health authorities and the South Korean Embassy in Britain. Seoul first introduced the ban on flights from Britain in December.
South Korea has reported 128 cases of mutated COVID-19 strains, including 109 from Britain, 13 from South Africa, and six from Brazil, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The authorities have been beefing up efforts to stop the inflow of COVID-19 variants from overseas, as they are thought to be more transmissible and could complicate efforts to curb the winter wave of the virus.
The country's daily new coronavirus cases came to 440 on Wednesday, raising the total caseload to 88,120, the KDCA said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
1
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
2
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
5
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. man caught on CCTV cameras 10 times, but military failed to notice 8 of them: JCS
-
2
K-pop idol stars beleaguered by school bullying accusations
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400 ahead of vaccine rollout
-
4
Star football player accused of sexually, physically assaulting teammates in elementary school
-
5
Agency refuses to confirm report Jennie, G-Dragon are dating