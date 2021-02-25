Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- New town with 70,000 housing units to be established in Gwangmyeong-Siheung area (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Gwangmyeong-Sieung new town' plan reemerges 11 years after MB gov't (Kookmin Daily)
-- Failing to meet new student quotas just ahead of new semester, universities are struggling to attract students (Donga Ilbo)
-- AstraZeneca vaccine rolled out, journey for herd immunity starts (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New town, similar to Ilsan in scale, to be established in Gwangmyeong-Siheung area (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae squabble; lame duck controversy grows (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- New town with 70,000 housing units to be built in Gwangmyeong-Siheung area (Hankyoreh)
-- New town with 70,000 housing units to be built in Gwangmyeong-Siheung area, 1 km away from Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)
-- New town with 70,000 housing units to be established in Gwangmyeong-Siheung area (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 70,000 housing units for Gwangmyeong-Siheung area -- sixth site of third new town project (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Vaccines leave factory, ready for arms (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- High hopes, stark reminders as Korea finally gets vaccines (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Iran discuss frozen assets, seized vessel (Korea Times)
