(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 25)

In March last year, a drunken man in his 50s dug under the fence surrounding an air defense outpost in Siheung, south of Seoul, and went inside to pick wild greens. The absurd incident took place less than two weeks after the military failed to detect two civic activists intruding on a naval compound on Jeju Island and wandering around for about two hours to protest the construction of military facilities on the scenic southern island. Two months earlier, a mentally ill man in his 70s got into the Jinhae Naval Command in the southeastern city of Changwon without a security check.