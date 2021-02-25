Today in Korean history
Feb. 26
1948 -- The United Nations decides to conduct general elections in what is now South Korea, giving up on plans to establish a single Korean government after a Soviet-backed regime took control of the northern part of the peninsula.
1982 -- The U.S. Air Force announces the deployment of 10 units of the A-10 close support aircraft to South Korea.
1995 -- Nine-year-old South Korean Kim Young-sik becomes the youngest person in the world to reach the summit of Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro.
2008 -- The New York Philharmonic performs in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.
2010 -- Figure skater Kim Yu-na wins South Korea's first Olympic figure skating gold medal, setting a world record with 228.56 points in Vancouver.
2011 -- A chartered Korean Air jet carrying 235 South Koreans out of strife-torn Libya arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.
2015 -- The Constitutional Court rules that legally banning adultery is unconstitutional, nullifying the law that punishes extramarital sex.
(END)
