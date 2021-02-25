Thursday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:01 February 25, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/00 Sunny 10

Incheon 08/-1 Sunny 10

Suwon 09/-1 Sunny 20

Cheongju 08/00 Sunny 60

Daejeon 09/00 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 08/-4 Sunny 20

Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/01 Rain 60

Gwangju 10/04 Rain 70

Jeju 15/09 Sunny 70

Daegu 10/01 Sunny 60

Busan 12/06 Sunny 70

