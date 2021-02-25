Seoul stocks open steeply higher on U.S. Fed Chairman's soothing comments
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply higher Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments soothed inflation worries.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 47.82 points, or 1.6 percent, to 3,042.8 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks lifted largely on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's overnight reiteration that the world's largest economy still has a long way to go to recover from the pandemic's fallout.
The rebound came a day after the key stock index tumbled to a month low from worries about post-pandemic inflation, heralded by a bond yields hike.
Samsung Electronics added 1.46 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.41 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.85 percent, with internet portal operator Naver gaining 1.87 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem advanced 1.16 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 1.07 percent, and Celltrion rose 3.72 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,107.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.8 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
1
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
2
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
5
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. man caught on CCTV cameras 10 times, but military failed to notice 8 of them: JCS
-
2
K-pop idol stars beleaguered by school bullying accusations
-
3
Agency refuses to confirm report Jennie, G-Dragon are dating
-
4
(News Focus) Past school bullying claims spread like wildfire to S. Korean entertainment scene
-
5
Star football player accused of sexually, physically assaulting teammates in elementary school